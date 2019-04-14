|
Joseph Caldwell Joseph Caldwell, 87, passed away April 9, 2019. He was born August 4, 1931 in Lyons, KS. to Joseph and Evelyn Caldwell. He was the oldest of 4 children.
Joseph graduated from high school in Colorado Springs, CO; and graduated from college at Emporia State University with degrees in Physics and Chemistry. He served his country in the U.S Army as a lieutenant in the Korean conflict, and was a Mason for over 50-years.
Joseph married the love of his life, Rebekah Rice Caldwell of Florence, Kansas on July 23, 1956. They enjoyed 63 years of marriage, 2 children, Adrienne and Clark, and 2 grandchildren, Brandon and Austin.
Joseph was an entrepreneur, and owned several successful businesses in Oklahoma and Kansas. In his younger days he was a private pilot, and enjoyed fishing and outdoor activities, working and playing on his computers, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Rebekah Caldwell of Topeka, his son, Clark Caldwell of Topeka, his daughter, Adrienne Caldwell VanZandt and her husband Jeff of Wichita, KS, two grandsons, Brandon VanZandt and Austin VanZandt of Wichita, KS; his brother, Dr. James E. Caldwell and his wife Joyce of Hartsel. CO; his sister, Kay Watkins and her husband George of El Centro, CA; his sister-in-law Betty Rice of Clearfield, UT,; his brother-in-law, Ron Rosensweet of Deerfield, Illinois and numerous beloved nieces and nephews, Kathy Rodee, Laurie Evans, Susan Swyden, Joe Hammer, Jamie Hems, Dr. James Caldwell, Stephanie Caldwell, and Debra Rosensweet McClure.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Evelyn Caldwell of Overland Park, KS; his sister, Sue Ann Hammer of Overland Park; sister-in law Ruth Ann Rosensweet of Deerfield, Illinois; brother-in-law, Frank M. Rice of Topeka; and nephew, Darren Rice of Topeka.
A small family service will be held Monday, April 15 at 2:00 pm at Dove Cremation and Funerals, Southwest Chapel at 37OO SW Wanamaker Road.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopaka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019