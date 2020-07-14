Joseph Desch

Joseph Paul Desch passed away July 11, 2020. He was born December 30, 1930, in Topeka, Kansas to Jacob J. and Barbara S. Stadler Desch. Joe and Joan L. Graham were married on September 30, 1950, in Topeka.Joe was a carpenter by trade in his early years, then worked as a draftsman, and finally as design sales representative for Custom Wood Products where he also designed and made decorative accents for their products.He was preceded in death by his wife Joan, his parents, his brothers, Sylvester, Vince and Lawrence, and his sisters, Barbara (Sister Mary Barbara) and Matilda (Tille) Esser.Joe is survived by his six children, Joleen (Roger) Aeschliman, Joseph II (Patty) Desch, Janelle Desch Moses, Jay (Mary) Desch, Jerilyn (Ed) Rodgers, Jeremy (Veronica) Desch; his 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren plus 1 expected.Visitation will be Thursday, July 16, from 5:30 until 7 p.m. at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Christ the King Catholic Church and will be live streamed on the funeral home Face Book page. Burial will be private.Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing is absolutely required.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Church and Sacred Heart-St. Joseph Catholic Church, sent in care of the funeral home.Condolences may be sent online to