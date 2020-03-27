|
|
Joseph G. "Joe" Glatz Joseph G. "Joe" Glatz,85, of Ozawkie, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020. *Note, due to health concerns of all, we are following guidelines for gatherings of no more than 10 persons and social distancing. A private family Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Meriden. Burial at St. Aloysius Cemetery. Memorials to St. Aloysius Church in care of Barnett Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066. Online condolences at barnettfamilyfh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020