Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnett Family Funeral Services - Oskaloosa
1220 Walnut Street
Oskaloosa, KS 66066
(785) 863-2020
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Glatz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph G. "Joe" Glatz


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph G. "Joe" Glatz Obituary
Joseph G. "Joe" Glatz Joseph G. "Joe" Glatz,85, of Ozawkie, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020. *Note, due to health concerns of all, we are following guidelines for gatherings of no more than 10 persons and social distancing. A private family Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Meriden. Burial at St. Aloysius Cemetery. Memorials to St. Aloysius Church in care of Barnett Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066. Online condolences at barnettfamilyfh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -