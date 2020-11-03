1/
Joseph Gary "Joe" Anderson
Joseph Gary "Joe" Anderson, 80, of Topeka, KS, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at Brighton Place West in Topeka, KS. He was born October 20, 1940 in Portland, OR, the son of Irwin Winford and Louise Annette (Robinson) Anderson.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial with Military Honors will follow at the Mayetta Cemetery. Joe will lie in state beginning noon Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Holton V.F.W. Post 1367 or American Cancer Society c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
