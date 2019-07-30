|
Joseph Glissman Joseph Bernard Glissman, 80, Tecumseh, died unexpectedly, Sunday, July 28, 2019, at his home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at St. Mary's Immaculate Conception Catholic Church In Valley Falls. Burial will follow at the parish cemetery with military honors by Grahem-Herbers Post 3084 V.F.W. A Chalice Service will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at the church, followed by the Rosary and then a visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Valley Falls Athletic Association and sent c/o Mercer Funeral Home, PO Box 6, Valley Falls, KS 66088. Online condolences are welcome at www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 30 to July 31, 2019