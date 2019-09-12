Home

Joseph Logan Joseph Logan, 98, passed away on September 5, 2019. He was born in Topeka and was the eldest of three sons born to J. Glenn Logan and Corinne Ripley Logan. He attended Washburn, Dartmouth, and Harvard where he studied law.

He and his wife, Yvonne, lived in St. Louis where he worked for Thompson and Coburn law firm where he specialized in estate planning. He and his wife raised four children and were quite active in organizations to protect human rights, the environment, and peace among nations. He is survived by his brother, Frank Logan (Drewry) , three of his children, Dan (Karen), Kate (Bernie), Laurie (Randy), grandchildren, and greatgrandchildren.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
