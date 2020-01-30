|
|
Joseph M. Gamino Jr. Joseph M. Gamino, Jr., age 59, of Topeka, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 in Topeka.
Mass of Christian burial will be Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Topeka. He will lie in state Tuesday from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. with a rosary to be prayed at 6:00 p.m. at the church. Inurnment will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka Salvation Army and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020