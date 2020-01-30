Home

Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Joseph Gamino
Lying in State
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Topeka, KS
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Topeka, KS
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Topeka, KS
Joseph M. Gamino Jr.


1960 - 2020
Joseph M. Gamino Jr. Obituary
Joseph M. Gamino Jr. Joseph M. Gamino, Jr., age 59, of Topeka, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 in Topeka.

Mass of Christian burial will be Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Topeka. He will lie in state Tuesday from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. with a rosary to be prayed at 6:00 p.m. at the church. Inurnment will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka Salvation Army and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
