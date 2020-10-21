Joseph "Joe" Edward Malone died peacefully on October 19, 2020 surrounded by family. He fought a gallant 20-year battle with cancer and recent illnesses. He started his life as the second born child to Mary (Walsh) and John Malone on May 18, 1941 in Blaine, KS. He grew up on a farm in rural Blaine, KS, attending a one-room school until high school. He was a 1959 graduate of Onaga High School. He was a member of the Athletics Hall of Fame as a player on the undefeated 1958 football team. He attended Kansas State University and worked at Goodyear until he was drafted in 1963 and served two years in the Army, stationed in Germany. He returned to Kansas State University and was one semester short of graduating with a degree in Animal Science, when he saw the ad for his current farm in Oskaloosa and decided to pursue his calling as a farmer and rancher. He also worked as a school bus driver for the Oskaloosa School District and as a correctional officer for the State of Kansas. He met his lifelong love, Irene Rottinghaus, at Club 36 in Maryville, KS at a wedding dance. Their nuptials were celebrated at St. Mary's Church in St. Benedict, KS on June 24, 1967. They settled in Jefferson County near Oskaloosa, where they lived together for 53 years. He was a lifetime member of Knights of Columbus Council 2278, A former Jefferson County Farm Bureau Board member and Jefferson County 4-H Leader and a member of the American Legion Post 36. Big Joe will be remembered for many things, but mostly that he never met a stranger. He was a very generous soul, helping many along the way. He was a master inquisitor; he would often meet someone for the first time and know their life story in 5 minutes. He would offer sage advice, prefaced by saying its worth what you paid for it. He was a fan of all sports but got the most enjoyment watching grandchildren's activities. Papa Joe is survived by his wife, Irene. He was the proud father of four children: Ann (Brian), Susan (Sean), Joseph (Karen) and John (Cindy). Papa treasured his 15 grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Mary Ellen, Patricia, and Stephen, along with 20 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, John Francis. A rosary and visitation will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm at St. Theresa's church in Perry, Kansas. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00am at St. Theresa's church in Perry, Kansas on Thursday, October 22, 2020 followed by the burial with military honors at St. Aloysius cemetery Meriden, KS. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation can be sent to FW Huston Hospital and/or Jefferson Country Friends of 4-H in care of Barnett Family Funeral Home.



