Joseph P. Getsinger Jr.
JOSEPH P. GETSINGER, JR.

OSAGE CITY- Joseph P. (Jody) Getsinger, Jr., 77, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.

Jody will be forever remembered by his wife, Linda K. Getsinger of the home; a daughter, Melinda Jo (Chad) Mooradian of Meriden, Kansas; a son, Joseph D. (Sharidy) Getsinger of Osage City; a sister, Darlene Dorr of Topeka; four grandchildren, Jonah M. Mooradian, Anna M. Mooradian and fiancé, Spencer L. Qualls, Keenan J. Getsinger and Emma N. Getsinger; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Cremation is planned. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital or Twin Lakes Cruisers and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth, Osage City, KS 66523. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
