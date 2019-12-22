Home

Joseph Stoltz Obituary
Joseph Stoltz Joseph George Stoltz, 79, Topeka, Kansas, passed away December 19, 2019, at his home.

Joseph was born March 28, 1940, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Elfrida Miersen. He served in the United States Army for three years. He married Thelma Long on November 19, 1971, at Crestview United Methodist Church in Topeka. He worked for Goodyear and served in the Kansas Air Guard. Joseph loved to travel, do woodcarving, fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his wife, Thelma; children, Rae Stewart, Carl Stewart (Stacy), Karla Webb, Angela Allen (Dave), Edward Stoltz (Jennifer) and David Stoltz; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and siblings, Edwin Stoltz (Kathy), Rita Winch, Mary Guild (Gary), Gayle Ehlers and Janet Veach. He was preceded in death by his sister, Alvina Brock.

Joseph's wishes were to be cremated. Memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Assocation, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.

Condolences may be sent online to

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
