BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Joseph McCaffrey
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mater Dei Holy Name Catholic Church
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Mater Dei Holy Name Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Mater Dei Holy Name Catholic Church
Joseph T. McCaffrey

Joseph T. McCaffrey Obituary
Joseph T. McCaffrey Joseph T. McCaffrey, 91, 0f Topeka, KS died March 2, 2020 at the Healthcare Resort of Topeka.

Joe's family will receive friends from 4:00 until 9:00 P.M. Friday at Mater Dei Holy Name Catholic Church, where a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday at the church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

To share a memory or to leave condolences, please visit Joe's memorial webpage at www.brennanmathenafh.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
