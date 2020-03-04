|
Joseph T. McCaffrey Joseph T. McCaffrey, 91, 0f Topeka, KS died March 2, 2020 at the Healthcare Resort of Topeka.
Joe's family will receive friends from 4:00 until 9:00 P.M. Friday at Mater Dei Holy Name Catholic Church, where a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday at the church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020