|
|
Joseph T. Muller Sr. St. Marys-Joseph T. "Jody" Muller Sr., 83, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Brookdale of Topeka.
He was born September 17, 1935 at St. Marys the son of Frank and Catherine Bennett Muller. After birth his family moved to Delia moving back to St. Marys when he was in the eighth grade. He graduated from Immaculate Conception Grade School and St. Marys High School, with the class of '53.
After high school Jody worked for the Post Office, Rezac Sale Barn, and Gockel's IGA. In 1967 he started farming. Jody served in the Army National Guard retiring after 43 years of service with the rank of Sergeant Major. In 1968 his unit was called to active duty and was stationed at Ft. Carson. CO. Upon returning from active duty he continued farming until he retired. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys. Jody was a member of Knights of Columbus Council No. 657 and a 4th degree member of Thomas A. McNeive Assembly 289. He also was a member of the American Legion.
Jody always enjoyed doing things with his kids and liked fishing with the grandkids. He was a great father and husband. Although he will be greatly missed he is now done with his suffering. We are sure he is in Heaven.
Jody was preceded in death by his parents; a brother Francis Muller; his sister, Bonnie Brunin.
In 1955 he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart Patricia E. Pollard. They shared 63 years together. She survives of the home.
Other survivors include five sons, Joseph T. Jr. "Jay" (Penny) Muller, Olathe, Brad (Maria) Muller, Cancun, Mexico, Jim (Sherry) Muller, Centennial, CO., Mike Muller, St. Marys and Jeff (Amy) Muller, Topeka; his daughter, Tricia (Tom) Becker, KC, MO; 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Marys. Mr. Muller will lie in state and the family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 5:00 until 7: 00 P.M. at the funeral home where a rosary will be recited at 7:00 P.M. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas Army National Guard Museum or Grace Hospice and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019