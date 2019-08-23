|
|
Joseph Thomas "Jay" Muller Joseph "Jay" Thomas Muller, 62, of Olathe, passed away on August 6, 2019 at Shawnee Mission Medical Center.
He was born on July 3, 1957 to Joseph Thomas Muller, Sr., and Patricia Ellen (Pollard) in Topeka, KS.
He married Penny Lynn Muller (Carter), and they made their home in Olathe for many years.
Jay was employed a Plant Manager for Suhor Industries/Wilbert Company for many years, prior to his retirement.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, enjoyed golfing, fishing and spending time with his family.
Surviving family include his loving wife, Penny, his children Amber Washington (Charles) Amanda Davis (Marcus) Drew Muller, and Adam Davis, his mother, Patricia Muller, his brothers and sister (James Muller (Sherry), Brad Muller (Maria), Jeff Muller (Amy) Mike Muller, Tricia Becker (Tom), 5 grandchildren Mikayla, Clover, Coraline, Madilynn and Jack, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Muller, Sr.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019