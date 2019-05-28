Home

Joseph W. Witherspoon Obituary
Joseph W. Witherspoon Hastings resident Joseph W. Witherspoon, 60, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Bryan Medical Center East, Lincoln, NE.

There will be no services held. Burial will be held at a later date at Memorial Park Cemetery in Topeka, KS. Memorials may be given to Start Over Rover. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

Joseph was born January 22, 1959 in Newport News, VA to Lt. Col. Robert W. & Janet S. (Spall) Witherspoon. He graduated from Topeka West High School. Joseph lived in Hastings for ten years, working at Bruckman Rubber as a machine operator. He was a hard working simple man. Joseph was a big Husker fan, enjoyed watching sports, NASCAR, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jeffery; and best friend, Tim Woodley.

Survivors: Sons & Spouse: John & Rachelle Witherspoon - Topeka, KS, Daniel Witherspoon - Topeka, KS, Sister & Spouse: Jayne & Terry Lally - Fairfield, NE, Step-Father: Donald Brown - IL, Former Wife: Mary (Lentz) Witherspoon, Grandchildren: Myles Witherspoon, Keira Witherspoon, Nieces & Spouse: Kristie Lally, Kara & Nick Chavez, Great-Nephew: Drake Lally, Great-Niece: Solana Chavez
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2019
