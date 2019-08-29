Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
|
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Josephine K. Eakes-Smith

Josephine K. Eakes-Smith Obituary
Josephine K. Eakes-Smith Josephine K. Eakes-Smith, 98, passed away in Gower, Missouri on August 26, 2019.

She was born in Garden City, Kansas on July 24, 1921 the daughter of John Peter and Marie (Schaefer) Eakes.

Josephine will lie in state on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Brennan Mathena Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the or to the and sent in the care of Brennan Mathena Funeral Home. 800 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS 66603.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
