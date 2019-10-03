|
Josephine Marie Voelker Josephine Marie Voelker, 99, of Topeka, passed away February 23, 2019. Josephine was born on March 12, 1919 in Rossville, Kansas. Daughter of Henry E. McGuire and Monica A. Prockish McGuire.
Graveside memorial service will be at held at Mount Calvary Cemetery on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
The family will receive guests immediately following the graveside.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019