Joshua Darryl Aubert On Friday June 7, 2019, Joshua Aubert, loving husband and father of five children, passed away at the age of 41 years-old. A memorial to celebrate Joshua's life will be held Saturday June 15, 2019 at Crestview Park Topeka at 2pm. Please bring a lawn chair or blanket as seating will not be provided. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up through Melchizedek Multiplied Ministrie Inc. You can donate directly by going online to: http://melchizedekmultipliedministrie.com. Click directly on the "Joshua Aubert Memorial" tab at the top of the page to donate. To read the full obituary, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 13 to June 14, 2019