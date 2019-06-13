Home

Joshua Darryl Aubert

Joshua Darryl Aubert Obituary
Joshua Darryl Aubert On Friday June 7, 2019, Joshua Aubert, loving husband and father of five children, passed away at the age of 41 years-old. A memorial to celebrate Joshua's life will be held Saturday June 15, 2019 at Crestview Park Topeka at 2pm. Please bring a lawn chair or blanket as seating will not be provided. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up through Melchizedek Multiplied Ministrie Inc. You can donate directly by going online to: http://melchizedekmultipliedministrie.com. Click directly on the "Joshua Aubert Memorial" tab at the top of the page to donate. To read the full obituary, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 13 to June 14, 2019
