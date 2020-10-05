1/1
Joshua Ryan Wells
1982 - 2003
In Memory Of Joshua Ryan Wells
12-14-1982 10-05-2003

I've lost a child, I hear myself say,
And the person I'm talking to just turns away.
Now why did I tell them, I don't understand.
It wasn't for sympathy or to get a helping hand.
I just want them to know I've lost something dear.
I want them to know that my child was here.
My child left something behind which no one can see.
My child made just one person into a family.
So, if I've upset you, I'm sorry as can be.
You'll have to forgive me, I could not resist.
I just want you to know that my child did exist.

We love and miss you,
Dad and Alice
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal on Oct. 5, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

