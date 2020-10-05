In Memory Of Joshua Ryan Wells

12-14-1982 10-05-2003



I've lost a child, I hear myself say,

And the person I'm talking to just turns away.

Now why did I tell them, I don't understand.

It wasn't for sympathy or to get a helping hand.

I just want them to know I've lost something dear.

I want them to know that my child was here.

My child left something behind which no one can see.

My child made just one person into a family.

So, if I've upset you, I'm sorry as can be.

You'll have to forgive me, I could not resist.

I just want you to know that my child did exist.



We love and miss you,

Dad and Alice

