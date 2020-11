To Jovanna's family- I'm so sorry for your loss. I worked with Jovanna for a few years. She was such a sweet person and had a great sense of humor. We were always laughing about something. She loved her family dearly- Evan was the apple of her eye! She loved him and Scot deeply. She always spoke highly of her mom and brother and was so happy when they visited. May your memories get you thru the tough times. God bless you with comfort and strength to get thru the coming days. RIP Jovanna.

Donna Holstein

Friend