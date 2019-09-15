|
Joy Lee Schmidt Joy Lee (Clark) Schmidt, 63, of Scranton, Kansas, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Brookside Retirement Community.
She was born September 9, 1956 in Enid, Oklahoma, the daughter of Robert Earl and Eunice Ann (Fiser) Clark. She was a 1974 graduate of Jackson Heights High School and received her Bachelors in Education and Masters in Counseling from the University of Kansas.
Joy taught at Burlingame High School for two years and was a teacher and counselor for Santa Fe Trail High School, USD 434 for 36 years. Joy was actively involved in school activities, served as a volleyball and basketball coach, and provided assistance and guidance to anyone who needed it. She retired in 2015. After retirement, Joy worked for Brookside Retirement Community for five years where she continued to provide assistance in all areas of the community. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Scranton.
Joy married Paul Schmidt on July 22, 1989 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Osage City, Kansas. He survives. Other survivors include two daughters, Anna Schmidt and her significant other, Jared Petefish of Topeka and Sara Schmidt, and her fiance, Jake Machnov of Topeka; her mother, Eunice Clark, Holton; four siblings, Gay (Jim) Sperry of Thornton, CO, Kelly Clark of Topeka, Mark (Susan) Clark of Holton and Beth (Gary) Krogman of Topeka; her closest friend, Susan Averill, several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Joy enjoyed spending time with family, all sports including all Kansas teams, going to the casino and never knew a stranger.
Honoring Joy's request, cremation is planned. A Rosary will be prayed at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 400 East Bracken Street. Scranton KS 66537.
A Memorial Mass will be at 10:00 AM, Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3601 SW 17th Street, Topeka. At Joy's request following the Mass there will be a time for everyone to share their memories of Joy which will be followed by a meal at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church Building Fund or Brookside Retirement Community, 700 W. 7th Street, Overbrook, KS 66524.
