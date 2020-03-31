|
Joyce Ann (Malloy) Potter OSAGE CITY-Joyce Ann (Malloy) Potter, 80, of Topeka, KS, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Vintage Park in Osage City, KS. Joyce is survived by 2 daughters, Janet Armstrong (Robert) of Eskridge, KS and Julene "Julie" Armstrong of Burlingame, KS; 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Private family inurnment will be at a later date. Mercer Funeral Home in Holton is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be given to the Joyce Potter Memorial Fund to be designated at a later date c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436.
www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020