Joyce Ann (Ridinger) Trostle
Joyce Ann (Ridinger) Trostle, 83, passed away on September 4, 2020.

She was born December 22, 1936, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of William and Margaret (Wimer) Ridinger.

Joyce attended Topeka schools, except for during her 6th and 7th grade when she lived in Guadalajara, Mexico and attended school there. She graduated from Topeka High School in 1954.

Following high school, Joyce worked in Dr. Merkel's office for two years. She then married Jack Stricker in 1955, they later divorced. She married Doug Trostle on January 29, 1980, and began her career as a farmer. They enjoyed 39 years of marriage until his death in 2019.

Joyce is survived by her son, Kimberly Stricker, and his wife, Bobbi, of St. George, Utah; two step-sons, Lance Trostle, and his wife, Diane, of McPherson, KS, and Todd Trostle and his wife, Tiphani, of Nickerson, KS; brother, Gerald Ridinger, and his wife, Carol, of Berryton, KS; sister, Janice Tindell, of Topeka, KS; eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Trostle; a son, Kirklan Stricker; and a granddaughter, Christina Stricker.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
