Joyce D. (Logsdon) Brown Joyce Dalene (Logsdon) Brown, 74, Valley Falls, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, at her home.
In Joyce's honor, her family will hold a remembrance of her life for extended family and friends from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Kendall State Bank Community Hall, 408 Broadway, Valley Falls. Her family is requesting those attending to please wear sports affiliated shirts.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Valley Falls Food Pantry or the Valley Falls Athletic Association sent in care of Mercer Funeral Home, PO Box 6, Valley Falls, KS 66088. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020