Joyce Darlene (Hawley) Roush Joyce Darlene Hawley Roush passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, September 9th, 2019 in Edmond, Oklahoma. Joyce was born on August 7th, 1933 in Wetmore, Kansas where she met her husband, Marvin Russell Roush. She and Marvin later moved to Topeka, Kansas where they raised their two children, Charlene Ann Roush Wolfe and Timothy Lee Roush. Following her retirement from Stormont Vail Hospital where she worked in medical records, she volunteered at St. Francis Hospital as a patient greeter. She and Marvin enjoyed spending time with their friends at The American Legion, Post 1 and Post 400, and the VFW in Topeka, Kansas. Their favorite family gathering spot was Terry's Bar and Grill in Topeka. She is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Roush, her parents, Archie and Grace Hawley, her son, Timothy Roush, and her two brothers, James and Lloyd Hawley. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Charlene and Ken Wolfe and her granddaughters, Tara Schiffelbein (husband Jared Chamberlain) and Janai Wolfe, and grandson, Tyler Wolfe (Jessica Rentz). She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and three sister in laws that will miss her very much. She was the joy, laughter, and light of her family and will forever hold a special place in our hearts. Per her wishes, no services will be held. We'll have a beer with you soon!
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019