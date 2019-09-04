|
Joyce Elaine Hensyel Joyce E. Hensyel, 76, Topeka, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019.
She worked for Josten's Yearbook for over 15 years, retiring in 2005.
Joyce married Bill Hensyel on October 10, 1971 in Buffalo Center, IA. He survives. Other survivors include their children, Nikki Hensyel, Brian (Sherri) Hensyel; grandchildren, Collin, Ethan and Avery Hensyel, all of Topeka.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
