Joyce G. Poppelreiter, 96 mother of John Poppelreiter, Mary Ann Rezac, and Sandy Poppelreiter, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at the St. Marys Manor
A rosary will be recited at 8:30 A.M. Thursday, September 24, 2020, followed by visitation and Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 all at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Marys. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or Helping Hands Humane Society and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com
