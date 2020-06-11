Joyce I. Schuette
1944 - 2020
Joyce I. Schuette Joyce I. Schuette, 76, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020.

She was born May 24, 1944, in Washington, Kansas, the daughter of Frank and Grace (Werner) Schuette.

Joyce had attended the Disney School near Berryton. She was a member of TARC.

Survivors include her niece's, Patricia Marie Anaya, Eva Suzanne Schuette, and Jeannine Swanson. She was preceded in death by her Father, Frank Bartley Schuette, Mother, Grace Elsie Schuette.

Joyce was cremated. A memorial ceremony will be announced at a later date. She will be intered at the family farm. Memorial contributions may be given to Jehovah's Witnesses - Central and Shawnee Meadows Congregations located at 2701 SE Croco Rd, Topeka, KS 66605. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
