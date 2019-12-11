|
|
Joyce Kay Cook Joyce Kay Cook, a life-long resident of Meriden, Kansas died on Friday the 6th of December at St. Francis Hospital & Medical Center at the age of 70.
Born in 1949 in Topeka, Joyce was the middle child of two sisters and two brothers. In 1967, and for 53 years thereafter, she was married to Ralph Cook.
Joyce was the bearer of an uncommonly pure heart that never hardened from hardship, nor became jaded with age; she was among the most joyous, beautiful souls that enchanted those around her. She held her love for God close to her heart and lived a life of compassion and grace. She is remembered as a wonderful wife, nurturing mother and grandmother, cherished friend, and a devout child of God.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Ralph Cook, her brother, George Penrod, her sister, her two children, Larry Cook and Tina Buschbom, and her three grandchildren, Ty Buschbom, Sheldon Cook, and Shelby Cook.
A ceremony will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Kingdom Hall, 909 Walnut St., Oskaloosa, KS. Following the ceremony, a celebration of life will be held at Oskaloosa City Hall, 212 W. Washington St., Oskaloosa, KS.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019