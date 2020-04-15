Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home
1616 Poyntz Avenue
Manhattan, KS 66502
(785) 539-7481
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Whitson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce M. Whitson


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce M. Whitson Obituary
Joyce M. Whitson Joyce M. Whitson, age 84, died on Friday April 10, 2020 at the Meadowlark Hills-Scenic House, Manhattan, KS.

She was born on June 22, 1935 in Olpe, Kansas the daughter of Vernal & Mary (Phillips) Grieder.

Private Graveside Services will be held at a later date in Sunrise Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced later by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue Manhattan, Kansas.

Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at: www.ymlfuneralhome.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -