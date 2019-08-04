|
Joyce V. (Romig) Urton Joyce V. Urton, 85, passed away on August 2, 2019 in Topeka. She was born in Lebanon, KS but lived most of her life in the Keene, Eskridge and Topeka areas. Survivors include sons, Jim and Curtis (Charlene) Urton; 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Don Urton and granddaughter, Kayla Urton. Inurnment will take place at Rochester Cemetery at a later date. For a full obituary please visit ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019