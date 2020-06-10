Joyce Y. Freestone
1949 - 2020
Joyce Y. Freestone Joyce Freestone, 71, of Topeka, KS died unexpectedly Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Stormont-Vail Hospital.

She was born April 19, 1949 in Imperial, NE the daughter of Vernon and Florence (Dunford) Clark.

Joyce was a secretary for Sheltered Living and was a member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Michell Clark and a dear friend Carol Jackson both of Topeka.

Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home.

Fond memories and condolences may be left on Joyce's memorial webpage at www.brennanmathenafh.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
