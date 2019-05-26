|
|
Joye Staton Joye Staton passed away Sat. May, 18 in Wichita, KS. Joye was born in Manhattan, KS on Aug. 22, 1920, the only child of M.G. "Glen" & Ruth (Horne) Teeple. She attended Manhattan schools and graduated from K-State University with a bachelor's degree in Dietetics and Institutional Managements. After completing a dietetic internship at Cincinnati General Hospital, she remained on the staff as a Clinical Dietitian. At the Abilene Memorial Hospital she was a dietitian preparing the department for accreditation. She also worked for St. John's Hospital in Salina and later the Director of Dietetic Services at Asbury Hospital. In 1978, she moved with her husband to Topeka, and remained a resident until 2017, when relocating to Wichita. In Topeka, she was a member of Lowman Methodist Church and it's golden beacon class, Shawnee County Club 9 hole ladies golf group, Eta Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, Topeka Civic Nucomer's, and several bridge groups. She married J. Wayne (Jay) Staton on November 20, 1943, and celebrated 66 years of marriage before his death in 2009. She is survived by 2 sons, Jeff Staton of Wichita, and Jon (Kathy) Staton of Independence, MO., and daughter Jill (Neil) Phalen, of Salina. A memorial service will be held later, with internment in the Abilene Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Helping Hands Humane Society: 5720 SW 21st., Topeka, KS 66604.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2019