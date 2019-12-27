|
Juanita Griffin Plankington Juanita Griffin Plankinton, 97 years young, went peacefully to heaven to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, December 23, 2019. She was born May 19, 1922 in Dodge City, Kansas.
Juanita worked as a realtor and was a partner in Sterling, Thomas, Spencer Realty Company. She also served as past president of the Realtors Association. Juanita retired at 83 years of age as an IFA Residential Appraiser and was state certified.
She loved to go bowling, play bingo, listen to gospel music, paint, write songs and poetry and sing at church and nursing homes. She was an amazing mother and grandmother and loved by all who knew her. She loved life and lived it to the fullest and will be missed by all.
Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Plankinton; son, Robert Lee Thomas; and daughter, Linda May Thomas.
Her survivors include daughter, Lisa L. Thomas of Topeka; son, William L. Thomas and wife, Sheila of Leicester, North Carolina; and several grandchildren.
Juanita was a longtime member of West Side Baptist Church and requests memorials be made to West Side Baptist Church, 1008 SW 4th Street, Topeka, Kansas 66606-1199. To leave the family a message, please visit
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019