Juanita "Nita" Guzman Juanita "Nita" Guzman, age 92, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Topeka. Nita was born June 25, 1927 in North Topeka the daughter of Joseph and Sabas (Ramirez) Guzman. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and was active at the Topeka Lulac Senior Center. Nita enjoyed music, dancing and spending time with her great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by five siblings, Lorenza Vega, Marcella Garcia, Daniel Hinojosa, Thomas Hinojosa and Candelario Hinojosa. She is survived by two sisters, M. Dolores Russo of Brook Park, Ohio and Virginia Herdman of Avon Lake, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, July 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Rosary will be prayed Thursday evening at 6:00 p.m.
at the Davidson Funeral Home. Visitation will follow the rosary from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. Interment will be at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka Lulac Senior Center or the donor's choice and left in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 10 to July 11, 2019