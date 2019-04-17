|
Juanita I. Hanika Juanita I. Hanika, 81, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14th, 2019. Nita was born on November 14, 1937 to Mark and Iris Hanika in Shubert, NE and moved to Topeka in 1945. She attended Highland Park High School. Nita enjoyed singing with local bands at Croco Square, VFW and the American Legion. She loved to play Bingo and to dance with her Tall Paul.
Nita married George Behymer and had three children, Kirk (Missy) Topeka, Shari Brandenburgh (Topeka) and Mitch (Susan) Topeka. They were later divorced. Nita has 5 beautiful granddaughters, and 9 great grandchildren that she cherished and loved. She later met her "Tall Paul" who she spent many years with just enjoying life.
A Celebration on her Life will be held on Friday, April 19th, at Garfield Shelter House, 1600 N Quincy, Topeka KS beginning with a short service at 11:00 AM and dinner to follow.
For more information, please visit www.midwestcremationsociety.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019