Juanita Louise Napue Napue, Juanita Louise born June 21, 1922 passed peacefully in the early morning hours, in her beloved home on July 9, 2019 at the age of 97. Funeral services will be held July 19th at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 732 W Central Avenue St. Paul, MN 55104. Visitation will begin 10 a.m. and services will commence at 11 a.m. The interment will immediately follow at Acacia Park Cemetery, 2151 Pilot Knob Rd, St. Paul. Spielman Mortuary 651-222-6363
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 14 to July 15, 2019