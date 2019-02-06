|
Juanita M. Jacobs Juanita Marie Jacobs, 73, of Topeka, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019.
She was born August 26, 1945, in Saint Joseph, Louisiana. She was a graduate of Soldan High School and was raised in St. Louis, Missouri.
Juanita was employed by Jostens until retiring in 2011.
Survivors include two children, Timothy (Michele) Jacobs and Angela Yvette Jacobs both of Topeka; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Wright and Ethel Grant, both of St. Louis, Missouri; and many cousins and friends.
Juanita enjoyed fishing, dancing, bingo, music and socializing.
Honoring her request, cremation is planned. A memorial ceremony will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019 at True Vine Missionary Baptist Church, 307 SE Tefft St, Topeka, KS 66607. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Juanita Jacobs Memorial Fund, sent in care of Azura Credit Union. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019