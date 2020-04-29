Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnett Family Funeral Services - Oskaloosa
1220 Walnut Street
Oskaloosa, KS 66066
(785) 863-2020
Graveside service
Friday, May 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Pleasant View Cemetery
Oskaloosa, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Jacobson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Mae (Swinney) Jacobson


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita Mae (Swinney) Jacobson Obituary
Juanita Mae (Swinney) Jacobson Juanita Mae Jacobson, 98, of Ozawkie, formerly of rural Valley Falls, died Monday, April 27, 2020 at her home. She was born June 21, 1921 at Kansas City, KS, the daughter of Henry Francis and Cornelia Augusta Stock Swinney. She was a 1939 graduate of Turner High School in Kansas City, KS. Juanita was a homemaker and farmer's wife, helping her husband on the farm in rural Valley Falls for many years. She was a member of First Southern Baptist Church in Oskaloosa and was a longtime member and last living member of an HDU unit "Club" in the Valley Falls area. She was married to John Marlin "Pete" Jacobson on February 3, 1965 at Ozawkie, he preceded her in death on January 11, 2015. She is survived by one daughter, Sue Ann Wilson, Ozawkie, a son-in-law, Randall Scott, Ozawkie, two sisters, Barbara Ballou, Bonner Springs, Patricia Scott, Ozawkie, five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Scott, three brothers, William Swinney, James Swinney, John Swinney, three sisters, Judy Swinney, Jane Clare and Lois Williams.

A Grave Side Service will be 2:00 PM, Friday, May 1, 2020 at Pleasant View Cemetery, Oskaloosa.

Memorials suggested to First Southern Baptist Church of Oskaloosa in care of Barnett Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066. barnettfamilyfh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -