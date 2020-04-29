|
Juanita Mae (Swinney) Jacobson Juanita Mae Jacobson, 98, of Ozawkie, formerly of rural Valley Falls, died Monday, April 27, 2020 at her home. She was born June 21, 1921 at Kansas City, KS, the daughter of Henry Francis and Cornelia Augusta Stock Swinney. She was a 1939 graduate of Turner High School in Kansas City, KS. Juanita was a homemaker and farmer's wife, helping her husband on the farm in rural Valley Falls for many years. She was a member of First Southern Baptist Church in Oskaloosa and was a longtime member and last living member of an HDU unit "Club" in the Valley Falls area. She was married to John Marlin "Pete" Jacobson on February 3, 1965 at Ozawkie, he preceded her in death on January 11, 2015. She is survived by one daughter, Sue Ann Wilson, Ozawkie, a son-in-law, Randall Scott, Ozawkie, two sisters, Barbara Ballou, Bonner Springs, Patricia Scott, Ozawkie, five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Scott, three brothers, William Swinney, James Swinney, John Swinney, three sisters, Judy Swinney, Jane Clare and Lois Williams.
A Grave Side Service will be 2:00 PM, Friday, May 1, 2020 at Pleasant View Cemetery, Oskaloosa.
Memorials suggested to First Southern Baptist Church of Oskaloosa in care of Barnett Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066. barnettfamilyfh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020