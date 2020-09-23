Juanita Mae (Fleeman) Wallen was born July 24, 1933, in Cliquot, Polk County, MO, the youngest of six children, born to Henry Harrison and Ella Mae (Yost) Fleeman.
She passed from this life on Saturday, September 19, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family. Juanita attended school in Fair Play and graduated from the Fair Play High School in 1951. On October 31, 1951, Juanita married Dale Wallen in Aldrich, Polk County, MO, and to this union two sons were born, Dennis and Rick.
For a time the family lived in Missouri before moving to California and later they moved to Kansas and lived in Meriden and Topeka, before moving back to rural Fair Play, MO, where she lived until her death.
Juanita was a kind and generous person so easy to love, and her love for family was fierce and unending. She had many friends and never forgot a face. Some of her most cherished moments were of time spent with friends.
She was a fantastic cook and well known for her baked goods, hot rolls, pies, cakes and cookies. She loved the Lord and she was always an active member in the church, and we are comforted in the knowledge that her eyes have seen God.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings and other family and friends.
Juanita is survived by her husband, Dale of the home; her sons: Dennis Wallen and wife Rhonda of El Dorado Springs, MO, and Rick Wallen and wife Patti of Springfield, MO; grandchildren: Aimee Hunter and husband Brenton and their children Karrington "Karri" and Weston of Rogersville, MO, and Chris Wallen and wife Alyssa and their daughter Austyn of Nixa, MO; as well as other family and friends.
Funeral services for Juanita Wallen will be at 10:00 am Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the Pape Christian Church St. Clair County, MO, with burial to follow at Hartley Cemetery Masters, Cedar County, MO. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to either the Pape Christian Church building project, or American Cancer Society
. Online condolences may be made at: www.greenlawnfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel Bolivar, MO.