Juanita Rose Bradley Juanita Bradley, 83, died peacefully, with her family by her side, from complications after a stroke, on November 28, 2019 in Boulder, CO. Born on August 29, 1936, to Rose and Lonas, in Chicago, Illinois, Juanita attended St. Gregory's Catholic High School where she played basketball, volleyball, softball, was a cheerleader, newspaper editor and the secretary for the senior class. After high school, she studied Speech and Drama at Mundelein College, then Wright College.
Throughout her life, Juanita was active in dance, music, and theater and was an accomplished pianist. She directed plays and choreographed dances for fundraisers for her church and the community. She taught catechism to 4 graders and was a girl scout leader. Participating as an actress in local community theatre productions, Juanita earned a best actress award for her role as Adelaide in Guys and Dolls at the Topeka Civic Dinner Theater.
She married Ron Winters in 1956 in Chicago and had six children from that union, which ended in 1980. After moving to Topeka in the early 70's, she continued as a homemaker, then worked as a Secretary for the Sheriff's Department. From 1980 to 1996 she was an Administrative Assistant for the Third Judicial District Court of Shawnee County, a job she thoroughly enjoyed and for which she was highly regarded. She also taught piano lessons.
She married Richard Bradley in 1996 and moved to Fort Worth, Texas, retiring in her early 60's. She and Dick were active in tennis and bowling leagues. They travelled in their RV to many dog shows throughout Texas and Oklahoma to compete in agility trials with their beloved Westies. She enjoyed participating in the local Westie Club and for a time was the editor for their newsletter. A longtime fan of the Kansas Jayhawks basketball team, she watched their games religiously.
She moved to Boulder, CO to be closer to family after Dick passed away in 2018. Juanita will be remembered for her infectious smile and upbeat and fun-loving personality. She was loved by many and will be sorely missed.
Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Bradley of Fort Worth, TX, and her eldest daughter, Susan Winters of Overland Park, KS. She is survived by five children: Amy Winters (John Whitney) of Boulder, CO; Scott Winters of Fort Collins, CO; Ronnie Winters of Scottsdale, AZ; Dana Winters of Fort Worth, TX; and Chris Winters (Jillian) of Madison, WI. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Eric, Andrew, Ian, Megan and Lola.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00pm at Lucas Funeral Homes in Keller, TX. Details are online at https://www.lucasfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Juanita-Bradley-2/.
