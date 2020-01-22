|
|
Juanita "Alice" White Juanita "Alice" White, 77, Topeka, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020.
She was born January 29, 1942, in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Charles and Mae Douglas. She graduated from Leadwood High School and on July 13, 1963, she married Rudolph A. White in Leadwood, Missouri.
Alice was a bookkeeper at Bible Supply and Gift Shop, retiring in 1993. Alice and Rudolph owned and operated School House Inn Bed and Breakfast in Melvern, Kansas.
She was a member of Topeka First Assembly of God Church, where she taught Sunday School for 42 years and was a member of the choir.
Survivors include her husband, Rudolph; two children: Allen (Tiffany) White, Simpsonville, SC and Doreena (Donald) Doherty, Topeka; six grandchildren: Daryn (Andre) Vila, Samuel White, Devon Doherty, Timothy White, Julia White, and Jesse White.
She was preceded in death by her parents and several siblings.
Visitation will begin at 10am, Monday, January 27, 2020 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence Avenue, Topeka with funeral service to follow at 11am. Private interment will be at West Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Cir, Topeka, KS 66606. To leave a message for Alice's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020