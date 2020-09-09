1/1
Judeanna D. Simnitt
1943 - 2020
Judeanna (Kile) Simnitt, 77, of Topeka, passed away September 4, 2020.

She was born January 27, 1943, in O'Dell, NE, the only child of Arlo and Dorothea (Hermann) Kile. A graduate of Barnes Rural High School in 1961, she married Norman Simnitt on June 10, 1962.

Survivors include three children and seven grandchildren.

Jude attended cosmetology school in Salina and worked at her mother's beauty shop in Barnes. She finished out her working years as an assistant to the Secretary of the Kansas State Senate until she retired.

For the full obituary, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
