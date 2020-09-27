Judith "Judy" Chapman, 80, returned to her Heavenly home on Thursday, September 24, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer.
Family will accept visitors on Tuesday September 29, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. at the Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel. Service will follow at 10:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions can be made to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, Kansas 66606 or to the Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st St., Topeka, Kansas 66604.
Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd. is assisting the family.
To view Judy's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com
.