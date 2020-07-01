Rossville-Judith Dianne Cowan Darting 73, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her home in Rossville.
Memorial services will be at 4:00 P.M., Monday, July 6, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Silver Lake. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 5, 2020, from 2:00 until 4:00 P.M. at Piper Funeral Home, St. Marys. Memorial contributions may be made to the Silver Lake First Baptist Church and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple St., St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or send online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
