Judith D. "Judy" (Cowan) Darting
Rossville-Judith Dianne Cowan Darting 73, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her home in Rossville.

Memorial services will be at 4:00 P.M., Monday, July 6, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Silver Lake. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 5, 2020, from 2:00 until 4:00 P.M. at Piper Funeral Home, St. Marys. Memorial contributions may be made to the Silver Lake First Baptist Church and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple St., St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or send online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Piper Funeral Home
714 Maple
St. Marys, KS 66536
785-437-2222
