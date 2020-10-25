Judith Jane "Judy" Borsdorf, 79, Burlingame, passed away Tuesday, Oc-tober 20, 2020.
Judy was born November 4, 1940 in Harveyville, the daughter of James and Elva (Cripps) Bruce. She attended Harveyville High School.
She helped her husband, Jay, run the family farm for over 60 years. She loved playing Aggravation (she always favored the red marbles), cards, and Yahtzee with family and friends. She enjoyed cooking and baking. Her family would tell you she made the best pies, fudge, and potato salad. She loved spending time with family and friends, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids.
Judy married Jay Clifford Borsdorf on June 22, 1957. Survivors include their children, Tammy (Richard) Dudzik, Wamego, Timothy (Holly) Borsdorf, Burlingame; grandchildren, Candice (Tyler) Schneider, Kansas City, Adam Purvis, Kansas City, Olivia Borsdorf, Emporia, Ashley (Spencer) Cragg, Wamego, Shayla Borsdorf, Burlingame, T.J. Borsdorf, Burlingame; great-granddaughter, Ava Torrens-Borsdorf, Emporia; great-grandson, Jayce Cragg, Wamego; and sister, Shirley (Duane) Workman, Topeka. She was preceded in death by husband, Jay Borsdorf; parents, James and Elva Bruce; son, Wesley Borsdorf; daughter, Kimbra Kahle; brothers, Morris and Eldon Bruce; and sisters, Pauline Dunlap and Beth Chatham.
Cremation has taken place, and private services will be held. A celebra-tion of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Miller First Responders or Harvester's.
Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com