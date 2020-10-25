1/
Judith Jane "Judy" Borsdorf
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Jane "Judy" Borsdorf, 79, Burlingame, passed away Tuesday, Oc-tober 20, 2020.

Judy was born November 4, 1940 in Harveyville, the daughter of James and Elva (Cripps) Bruce. She attended Harveyville High School.

She helped her husband, Jay, run the family farm for over 60 years. She loved playing Aggravation (she always favored the red marbles), cards, and Yahtzee with family and friends. She enjoyed cooking and baking. Her family would tell you she made the best pies, fudge, and potato salad. She loved spending time with family and friends, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids.

Judy married Jay Clifford Borsdorf on June 22, 1957. Survivors include their children, Tammy (Richard) Dudzik, Wamego, Timothy (Holly) Borsdorf, Burlingame; grandchildren, Candice (Tyler) Schneider, Kansas City, Adam Purvis, Kansas City, Olivia Borsdorf, Emporia, Ashley (Spencer) Cragg, Wamego, Shayla Borsdorf, Burlingame, T.J. Borsdorf, Burlingame; great-granddaughter, Ava Torrens-Borsdorf, Emporia; great-grandson, Jayce Cragg, Wamego; and sister, Shirley (Duane) Workman, Topeka. She was preceded in death by husband, Jay Borsdorf; parents, James and Elva Bruce; son, Wesley Borsdorf; daughter, Kimbra Kahle; brothers, Morris and Eldon Bruce; and sisters, Pauline Dunlap and Beth Chatham.

Cremation has taken place, and private services will be held. A celebra-tion of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Miller First Responders or Harvester's.

Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved