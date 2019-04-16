Home

Judith Kay "Judy" (Kidney) Decker-Thompson

Judith Kay "Judy" (Kidney) Decker-Thompson Obituary
Judith Kay "Judy" (Kidney) Decker-Thompson Judith Kay Decker Thompson, 79, of Denison, KS, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at The Pines in Hiawatha, KS. Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial will follow in the Holton Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Beck-Bookman Library c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
