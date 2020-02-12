|
|
Judith Kaye (nee Riffel) Langvardt Judith Kaye Langvardt (nee Riffel), of Bridgeton, MO, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of Duane Langvardt; cherished daughter of the late Rhiney and Doris Riffel; devoted mother of Dave Langvardt, Mike (Theresa) Langvardt and Lisa (Scott) Winchell; loving grandmother of Jake (April) Winchell, Cassi (John) Kornfeld, Bailey (Erich) Straughn, Jamie (Travis) Green and Brett Langvardt; treasured great-grandmother of Austin, Olivia, Charlie, Ellie, Harper and Ryan; dear sister of Tom (Laura) Riffel and the late Joan Elizabeth Riffel.
Judy enjoyed watching NASCAR, dancing, her dogs and spending time with her grandchildren. Her grandchildren were very important to her and she cherished every moment with them.
Judith was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Services will were held at Baue Funeral Home O'Fallon. Visit Baue.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020