Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Judy Ann Schimmel

Judy Ann Schimmel Obituary
Judy Ann Schimmel Judy Ann Schimmel, 76, Topeka, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Aldersgate Village.

She owned and operated a beauty shop in her home on Moundview Drive for the majority of her life. She retired from Supercuts in 2011.

Survivors include a son, Mark Massaro; daughter Holly (Matt) Rivera.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road.

To view the complete obituary or leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
