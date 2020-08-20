Judy E. Doyle, our loving mother and grandmother, was born April 17th, 1945 and embarked on her forever journey August 9th, 2020 when her battle with leukemia took her home to be with God.



Judy was preceded in death by her parents Dale and Ruth Hunter, her son William "Bryan" Doyle and great grandson Ryan all of Topeka, Ks. Survivors include her daughter Tracy Greenamyer of San Diego, Ca; her brother Roger (Karen) Hunter of Topeka, Ks; Her 7 grandchildren Crystal Victoria, Shawn Doyle, Jessica (Kyle) Conroy, Autumn Greenamyer all of Topeka, Ks, Juston (Larissa) Mckee, Bryce Greenamyer and Cole Maier all of San Diego, Ca. and 11 great grandchildren Kya, Gabriel, Christian, Kaiden, Aliya, Jenna, Asher, Reagann, Kennedy, Austin and Summer.



Judy served her community at Terry's Bar and Grill for over 25 Years. She was a dedicated employee who took pride in her work. She made friends with those who frequented Terry's and they all grew to love her. She was a faithful member of Northland Christian Church. Judy was very passionate about riding motorcycles and had been a member of abate. She enjoyed participating in toys for tots and bell ringing for the Salvations Army during the Holidays. She also loved traveling and working in her yard.



Judy was the matriarch of our family. She spent her entire life loving and caring for her family and friends and was very loved in return. We will miss her humor, kindness, compassion and smiling face. Judy E. Doyle



